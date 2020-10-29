Justin Turner Set To Face Massive MLB Punishment For Disregarding Safety Protocols?

This week, the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to clinch their first World Series win in over three decades. While the Dodgers were enjoying their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, their win was marred as Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, was pulled out of the game, and promptly returned to celebrate with the team on the field. Social media took to call out Turner for his actions, unhappy that he put countless people at risk. Additionally, Turner himself had tweeted about not being out there to celebrate with his guys.

MLB releases statement on Justin Turner celebration after he disregarded COVID-19 safety protocols

MLB statement on Justin Turner: pic.twitter.com/J8S8mVbG13 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 28, 2020

"Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night's game," MLB said in a strong-worded statement on Wednesday. They added and clarified that the 35-year-old third baseman was placed in isolation in the doctor's office, but clearly "disregarded the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others".

MLB added while they understand one's desire to celebrate with the team, his behaviour put everyone involved at risk. It was revealed that when MLB Security asked him about being on the field "he emphatically refused to comply". Videos of Turner returning after his positive test was announced were shared. While he was wearing a mask, he ended up taking it off while he posed for a team photo.

Justin Turner COVID-19 positive test

Justin Turner receives a positive test for Covid-19 during deciding game of World Series, leaves game after 6th inning, then returns to field to celebrate with his #Dodgers teammates and sits among them and right next to World Series trophy. pic.twitter.com/fqZ1P1tpQ5 — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) October 28, 2020

Reports also added that Turner's wife has tested negative. Andrew Friedman commented on the matter, admitting that no was going to stop Turner from going out if he wanted to. "Having a mask on and staying socially distanced, he wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy, which I can't state strongly enough how big of a role he's played in the success of this organization," Friedman said.

Was Justin Turner fined?

Per sources, multiple actions – including suspension – could be taken against Turner. However, no rumour has been confirmed, and the player's association will also be consulted before a final call is taken. ESPN reported that anyone who helped Turner return to the field will also be investigated.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers entered Game 6 with a 3-2 lead, one step away from securing their championship since 1988. The Rays had secured an early lead, which was overtaken after Mookie Betts' double at the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers won the game with a 3-1 lead after the ninth inning, which included another homer from Betts. While Dodgers fans were ecstatic, they expressed frustration over Turner's actions, stating how his irresponsible behaviour affected the team's long-awaited victory.

(Image credits: AP)