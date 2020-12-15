Yoel Romero Signs Multi-fight Deal With Bellator After Getting Released From UFC: Reports

After Yoel Romero was released by UFC a few days ago, Bellator MMA expressed its disinterest in signing the Solider of God. However, it looks like Scott Coker and Co. later had a change of heart as they recently came in terms with the MMA veteran, who turns 44 in April. According to ESPN, Yoel Romero will make his Bellator debut in 2021 and would compete at the light heavyweight division.

Romero will join Anthony “Rumble” Johnson on the list of recent talent acquisitions by the promotion and MMA fans all over the world are salivating over the idea of a possible bout between the two former UFC powerhouses. While both the fighters competed in UFC for years, they never came face-to-face, as Yoel Romero was a top middleweight star, while Johnson spent most of his time in the light heavyweight division. However, now that the two are at the same weight category (205 lb at Bellator MMA), a fight between the two is all the fans are looking for.

Initially, Bellator officials passed on Romero, however, after further talks last week, and with a new chapter at 205, the two sides were able to come to an agreement very recently. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 14, 2020

Yoel Romero Bellator contract: Why UFC released Yoel Romero?

While talking about Yoel Romero at the UFC Vegas 16 post-fight press conference, Dana White made it clear that money was not the reason behind Romero’s departure. The UFC supremo claimed that the Solider of God is a 43-year-old who has lost four of his last five fights. He also added that the company is “very inflated right now” and would make some major releases by the end of 2020. “We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. Probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year,” he added.

Anthony Johnson, on the other hand, who has fought major UFC fighters like Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson and others, left UFC to return to Bellator MMA. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz later confirmed the news, calming that Rumble could make his much-awaited Bellator return in 2021. “Anthony has signed with Bellator MMA and fans can expect to see him in late March or April. He will fight at heavyweight and light heavyweight,” Abdelaziz told ESPN.

