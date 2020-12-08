UFC Release Rachael Ostovich After Chief Dana White Warns About Making "serious Cuts”

The former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) competitor Rachael Ostovich was recently released by UFC following her three consecutive losses in the promotion. Ostovich’s last win came at the TUF Season 26 finale where she defeated Karine Gevorgyan by submission in the first round. However, she failed to get back in the win column losing to Montana De La Rosa and Paige VanZant, respectively. Her last fight was at UFC on ESPN 18: Smith vs Clark in November 2020, where she faced a KO loss from Gina Mazany in the third round.

UFC cuts 2020: Rachael Ostovich released by UFC

News of Rachael Ostovich’s release comes just days after UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion will make some major cuts by the end of this year. He said that the company is “very inflated right now” and would have to release around 60 fighters in the next few weeks. “We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year,” said white at the UFC Vegas 16 post-fight press conference.

Before parting ways with Rachael Ostovich, UFC released top middleweight fighter Yoel Romero, despite the ‘Soldier of God’ having three fights left in his contract. Earlier, Dana White and team fired top flyweight contender Jussier Formiga, Justin Ledet, Bevon Lewis, Cole Smith, and Collin Huckbody. Not just that, the company also parted ways with MMA legend and former middleweight king Anderson Silva, who has a fight left in his UFC contract.

UFC cuts 2020: Who could be released by UFC next?

There have been speculations among who could get released from UFC next, with some veterans and former champions under the risk of facing the omission. Many take Donald Cerrone’s name as the Cowboy has lost four of his last five matches (1 draw). After his last fight against Niko Price, UFC President Dana White hinted that he would defiantly talk to Cowboy Cerrone about retirement. Another fighter who White wants to retire his former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Skip to 6:12 to see Dana White talk about upcoming cuts

Image Source: Rachael Ostovich/ Instagram