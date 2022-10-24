'10 Months Back, When I Was...': Hardik Pandya Recalls Old Conversation With Rahul Dravid

India and Pakistan locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. The match turned out to be an absolute thriller with India defeating Pakistan by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played a crucial role with the bat to help India win the high-octane match. After the game, Hardik recalled a 10-month-old conversation he had with India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Hardik Pandya recalls old conversation with Dravid after comeback

Hardik discussed with reporters a chat he had with Dravid 10 months ago when he was making his comeback from an injury. Hardik recalled that he was happy and smiling when he entered the ground for a game and that Dravid likely assumed he was overexcited so he told him that this is what he wants to do till he plays the sport. Hardik claimed that he told Dravid that he wanted to enjoy the game, give as much as he could, and play to a standard that he has set for himself.

"Yes, I can say that. I was telling Rahul sir as well that 10 months back, when I was just entering the ground, I was very happy, smiling and excited. Rahul sir must have thought I was over excited for the game. I just told him, this is what I wanted to do till I play the sport. Enjoy, the sport and contribute as much as possible and at certain level of standard that I expect myself to play at," Hardik was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Hardik helps India register a memorable win over Pakistan

Hardik contributed with both the bat and the ball during Sunday's encounter against Pakistan. Hardik picked three wickets while bowling in the first innings and then scored a crucial 40 off 37 balls in the second innings to rescue India from a shaky start. When Hardik came to bat, India were reeling at 31-4 in their chase of 159 runs. Hardik forged a 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli to take India closer to the target. However, he was dismissed in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz while trying to slog one over the leg side.

Kohli stayed in the middle and finished the chase for India alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls. The former India skipper was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock under pressure.

