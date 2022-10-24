T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets After IND Vs PAK

India and Pakistan on Sunday locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets to win the nail-biting thriller in front of a 90,000-strong crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 82 runs to help India emerge victorious against their arch-rivals. Hardik Pandya also performed well in the match as he put on another all-round show to turn the game in India's favour.

The match started with India winning the toss and opting to field first. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled beautifully in the powerplay to put Pakistan under pressure. However, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad rescued Pakistan from a poor start and helped them reach a respectable total. In the second innings, Pakistan bowlers picked four quick wickets to immediately put India on the back foot. However, a partnership between Kohli and Pandya saw India recover from 31-4 to 155-5. After Pandya's dismissal in the final over, Kohli finished the chase alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

Let's take a look at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 updated points table, top run-scorers, and highest wicket-takers after India vs Pakistan match.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Points table

Group 1

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +4.450 2 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 +2.467 2 3 England 1 1 0 0 +0.620 2 4 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.620 0 5 Ireland 1 0 1 0 -2.467 0 6 Australia 1 0 1 0 -4.450 0

Group 2

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 1 1 0 0 +0.050 2 2 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -0.050 0

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Top run-scorers

S. No. Player Team M Avg Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 4 57.00 171 2 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 3 45.33 136 3 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 3 64.50 129 4 George Munsey Scotland 3 60.50 121 5 Michael Jones Scotland 3 36.66 110

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Top wicket-takers

S. No. Player Team M Econ Wickets 1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 4 5.50 9 2 Bas de Leede Netherlands 3 7.55 7 3 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 4 5.86 7 4 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 3 6.91 6 5 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 3 7.91 6

Image: Twitter/BCCI