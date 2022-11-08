AB De Villiers Predicts T20 World Cup Winners: 'Don't Think Rohit Has Had Best Of Runs'

As cricketing fans gear up to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers has made a bold prediction on which team would go all the way and win the title. The 38-year-old made these remarks while promoting the Last Man Stands (LMS) India Super League that will take place next year in March. The league will be a franchise-style tournament for amateurs, and De Villiers is the brand ambassador for the same.

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with ANI, AB de Villiers said, "I think India will play New Zealand in the final and I think India will win." The former South African batsman then went on to explain his prediction by adding, "Everyone's been playing well. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli looked in good form. I don't think Rohit has had the best of runs but he too will come to the party when it matters most. He is a fantastic player."

De Villiers then went on to add that he is looking forward to seeing India play England in the semi-finals and that if India were to win this clash, then they would go on to win the T20 World Cup. The India vs England semi-final clash will take place at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 10, from the Adelaide Oval.

When asked about the disappointment with his side's performance, De Villiers replied, "Very disappointing. I am not surprised that we did not go through to the knockouts. We have not been the top four performing teams in the last few years, so it is not a big surprise. But we came really close. We played better than I thought we would."

#WATCH | I think India will play New Zealand in the finals and India will win the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in great form. The whole team of India is very talented: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pic.twitter.com/83tRjI0Fl2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

"We beat India and we were setting up for this fantastic knockout phase. But then unfortunately what I thought would happen at some point, our batting collapsed at the wrong time. I felt we should have batted first in that game (against the Netherlands) but unfortunately, we chased on a slow wicket."

South Africa failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after finishing third in Group 2, behind second-placed Pakistan and leaders India.