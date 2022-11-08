What Happens If T20 World Cup Semifinals Are Washed Out? Is It Good Or Bad News For India?

After some exciting and nail-biting contests in the T20 World Cup 2022 group stages over the past few weeks, it is time for the semi-finals to take place this week. Team India will face Group 1 runners-up England in the semis after progressing to the last four by winning their group. The Men in Blue finished with eight points, two points clear of second-placed Pakistan. With the Rohit Sharma-led side have made it to the knockout stages, here is a look at what happens if the semi-finals were to get washed out.

What happens if T20 World Cup semis are washed out?

If the T20 World Cup semi-finals were to get washed out before the minimum number of overs are bowled and a conclusive result can be reached, then the group winners would progress to the final. Hence, if the same were to happen during India vs England clash, then the Men in Blue would progress as they won their respective group.

The India vs England match will take place live at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 10, from the Adelaide Oval. On the other hand, the other semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan would take place live at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, November 9, from the Sydney Cricket Ground. The winner of both matches will meet in the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 final at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 13, from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

T20 World Cup squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali