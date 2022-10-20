The Bangla Tigers cricket team's official Twitter handle is receiving a lot of criticism over its post on the warm-up match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Bangla Tigers, who represent Bangladesh cricket in Abu Dhabi T10 League, took to social media on Wednesday to share a post, where Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan can be seen posing with Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma.

Bangla Tiger's controversial post

What offended netizens was the graphic shared with the post showing Shakib standing with a miniature version of Bavuma. Social media users called out the Twitter handle for its insensitive post and slammed the admin for indulging in body shaming. Here's how netizens criticised Bangla Tigers' social media post featuring Shakib and Bavuma.

Puri duniya sudhar jayegi, ye log nhi sudhrenge — Alok Mishra🇮🇳 (@Alok2627) October 19, 2022

what in the world is this 💀, disrespect for Proteas. Very bad from tinpot franchise Bangla Tigers. — 𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨𝙝. (@hrishikesh__j27) October 19, 2022

Highly disrespectful ! — Farrukh Rz (@FarrukhRz) October 19, 2022

Bavuma >>> Shakib



Height doesnt matter, Bavuma is a selfless player and an excellent leader. lots of love to @TembaBavuma — Roshan Rai 🇮🇳 (@RoshanKrRaii) October 19, 2022

The warm-up match was slated to be held on October 19 but was abandoned without a ball bowled. The match was called off due to excessive rain in the region. Bangladesh played their first warm-up game against Afghanistan on October 17. The Tigers lost the match by a huge margin of 62 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 160/7 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting from Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi, who smashed 46 and 41 runs, respectively.

Taskin Ahmed picked a three-wicket haul for Bangladesh, while Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets each to their names. Bangladesh were then restricted to 98/9 in 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh as he hit 29 off 33 balls. Fazalhaq Farooqi played a crucial role with the ball for Afghanistan as he picked up three wickets. Fareed Ahmad picked two wickets, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Nabi took one wicket each.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

The Bangladesh Cricket Team is slated to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a game against the runner-up of Group A from Round 1 of the tournament on October 24. Bangladesh will play their next match against South Africa on October 27 before meeting the winner of Group B on October 30. The Tigers will then play against India and Pakistan in their remaining two matches of the Super 12 stage.

Image: Twitter/BanglaTigers/ICC