'Bring Home The Cup': The Cricket World Unites To Wish 'King' Virat Kohli On 34th Birthday

India's legendary batsman Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5, and wishes for the swashbuckling cricketer are pouring in from all over the world. Kohli is currently in Australia with the national side where he is playing in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, several former and current cricketers including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina took to social media to wish Kohli on his birthday.

Virat Kohli birthday: Wishes pour in for 'King Kohli'

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never!



Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude.



Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆



Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT𓃵. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ❤️🎂. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

Happy birthday bro ❤️🧿 @imVkohli Wish you the best always ♾️ pic.twitter.com/XLl6SrvLbM — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 5, 2022

He's the one who believes when no one else does!

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳😍 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWC62IVh24 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 5, 2022

Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhau 🥳

Wishing for many many more partnerships with you! 🤩#SurVir 😉 pic.twitter.com/2BN9mlNr9f — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 5, 2022

More life and more blessings. Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai. 🙌🎂 pic.twitter.com/3O1VWSH4wo — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai 🤗🎊@imvkohli. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 5, 2022

Started my journey with you and can’t be more proud to see you grow every year

As a batsmen and a person

Happy Birthday 🎂 bhaiya @imVkohli 🤗 pic.twitter.com/1LhcODYMc9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2022

Match winner, a lively character on the field, chase master, among the greats of the game. Wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday. Hope you achieve more laurels in the upcoming years. pic.twitter.com/r1oqHod203 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 5, 2022

A very very happy birthday to you my brother @imVkohli!! 🤗🤗 Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvgENyH1Nc — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 5, 2022

Anushka wishes Kohli

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also took to social media to wish the Delhi-born cricketer on his birthday. Anushka shared a series of photos that showed Kohli's goofy side. The Bollywood actress also penned a heartfelt note saying, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way. @virat.kohli."

ALSO READ | Ponting lavishes praise on in-form Kohli, says 'India now are reaping rewards of keeping him in squad'

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has now scored the most runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter has already scored three half-centuries in the tournament. In four games, Kohli has scored 220 runs with an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.73. Kohli is having a tremendous tournament with the bat as he has contributed to India's victories on numerous occasions. Kohli was the main man in India's match against arch-rivals Pakistan, in which he scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help his side emerge victorious.

The next time Kohli will be seen in action will be on November 6 against Zimbabwe in India's final Super 12 game. India will guarantee their spot in the semifinals if they defeat Zimbabwe in the encounter. India will reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals with four wins from five matches. India has only lost one game thus far, which occurred on October 30 against South Africa. In the group stage, India have defeated Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. India are currently on top of the Group 2 points table with six points from four matches.

Image: AP