'Bring Home The Cup': The Cricket World Unites To Wish 'King' Virat Kohli On 34th Birthday

Virat Kohli has now scored the most runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The former India captain is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday.

Vishal Tiwari
India's legendary batsman Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5, and wishes for the swashbuckling cricketer are pouring in from all over the world. Kohli is currently in Australia with the national side where he is playing in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, several former and current cricketers including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina took to social media to wish Kohli on his birthday.  

Virat Kohli birthday: Wishes pour in for 'King Kohli'

Anushka wishes Kohli

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also took to social media to wish the Delhi-born cricketer on his birthday. Anushka shared a series of photos that showed Kohli's goofy side. The Bollywood actress also penned a heartfelt note saying, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way. @virat.kohli."

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has now scored the most runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter has already scored three half-centuries in the tournament. In four games, Kohli has scored 220 runs with an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.73. Kohli is having a tremendous tournament with the bat as he has contributed to India's victories on numerous occasions. Kohli was the main man in India's match against arch-rivals Pakistan, in which he scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help his side emerge victorious. 

The next time Kohli will be seen in action will be on November 6 against Zimbabwe in India's final Super 12 game. India will guarantee their spot in the semifinals if they defeat Zimbabwe in the encounter. India will reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals with four wins from five matches. India has only lost one game thus far, which occurred on October 30 against South Africa. In the group stage, India have defeated Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. India are currently on top of the Group 2 points table with six points from four matches. 

