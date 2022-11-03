'Discussing Rivers Of Bangladesh?' Reporter Asks Shakib Al Hasan; Watch Skipper's Reaction

Bangladesh's hopes of closing in on the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final spot suffered a major blow following their narrow five-run loss (DLS method) against India on November 2. The Men in Blue were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after a poor batting performance from Bangladesh. Following the loss, Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan was at the receiving end of a rather unusual question during the post-match press conference.

What did Shakib Al Hasan discuss with umpire Erasmus? Bangladesh skipper reveals

The India vs Bangladesh match in Adelaide was brought to halt for around 40 minutes due to rain. Once the rain stopped, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. However, before both teams could take the field, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was seen having a discussion with India captain Rohit Sharma and the umpires. During the post-match press conference, the Bangladesh skipper was asked whether he tried to “not play” after the rain. The question from the reporter led to a unique conversation between the two, here is a detailed textual account of the same.

Reporter: Bad luck. Did you really try not to play after the rain? Or what was the discussion that was going through?

Shakib: Do we have any option?

Reporter: No, no option. That’s the reason. You did try to convince them?

Shakib: Convince whom?

Reporter: Umpire and, of course, Rohit Sharma?

Shakib: Do I have the ability to convince the umpire?

Reporter: So then you were discussing something about the rivers of Bangladesh? Did you discuss something else about the rivers and their role in Bangladesh? What were you talking If you could kindly explain?

Shakib: Now you are asking the right questions. So the umpire called both the captains and telling us what’s the target, what was the playing rules, how many overs we will be playing, and what will be the target.

Reporter: And you all accepted it?

Shakib Al Hasan: Yes.

Reporter: Beautiful. Thank you.

The question from the reporter came after Bangladesh opener Litton Das slipped while attempting a second run during the resumption of the innings. The slip cost him his wicket as he failed to reach the crease following a direct hit from Team India opener KL Rahul.

Where do Bangladesh and India stand on the T20 WC points table?

Following the loss to India, the Bangladesh cricket team currently sit third on the Group 2 points table with four points in as many matches. The Bangla Tigers will play their final match of Group 2 against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue (Adelaide Oval). Team India, meanwhile, jumped to the top of the T20 World Cup Group 2 table with the win and will take on Zimbabwe in their final match in Melbourne.