Is India Assured Of T20 WC 2022 Semis Berth After Beating Bangladesh? Scenario Explained

The Men In Blue reclaimed the top spot in the Group 2 points table of the Super 12 stage at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, after claiming a five-run win via DLS method against Bangladesh. While India currently sit at the top of the standings with three wins and a loss from four games, they are yet to earn qualification for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. After India’s win on Wednesday, South Africa found themselves at the No. 2 spot, while Pakistan is placed third with one win from three games.

Has India already qualified for T20 WC semis?

In order to reach the semi-final, India needs to win against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. They are still not qualified for the semis as Pakistan continues to remain in the race for the knockout stage. With two matches remaining, Pakistan is still in the race to qualify for the semis with six points.

However, if Pakistan lose to South Africa on Thursday, India will get a massive boost ahead of the semi-final as Babar Azam and Co. will be eliminated from the tournament. In case Pakistan win against South Africa and goes on to defeat Bangladesh on Sunday by decent margins and Zimbabwe beat India, Pakistan could finish ahead of India in the points table. They can also finish ahead of South Africa if the Netherlands beat the Proteas side or if rain forces the match to be suspended.

At the same time, despite the defeat against India, Bangladesh also remain in race for the knockout stage as they can also reach to six points. If Bangladesh win against Pakistan on Sunday and India loses to Zimbabwe, the former will advance into the next round. However, a poor NRR can deny Bangladesh a chance to reach the semis. Meanwhile, South Africa need to win one match to fix their place in the semi-final.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage: Group 2 points table after IND vs BAN

Position Team Matches Wins Losses NRR Points 1 India 4 3 1 +0.730 6 2 South Africa 3 2 0 +2.772 5 3 Bangladesh 4 2 2 -1.276 4 4 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 -0.313 3 5 Pakistan 3 1 2 +0.765 2 6 Netherlands 4 1 3 -1.233 2

T20 World Cup 2022: Remaining Group 2 Fixtures in Super 12 stage