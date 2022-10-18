Ex-Pakistan Players Akram & Younis Slammed For Racist Remarks, Insensitive Dementia 'joke'

Former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were slammed by netizens after the two made insensitive comments on racism and dementia while discussing a recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 match between Scotland and the West Indies.

After Scotland players were seen carrying a piece of paper during the match against the West Indies, the former Pakistani bowlers attempted to crack extremely insensitive jokes by stating that the players could perhaps be suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

Akram & Younis slammed by netizens

In one of the episodes of The Pavillion, several former Pakistani cricketers were seen discussing the unique strategy of the Scotland players, who were often seen referring to a piece of paper before they executed a plan. While discussing about the same, Waqar Younis said, "It is possible that they have an issue of Alzheimer's or dementia."

As soon as the former Pakistani bowler made this comment, the others present in the discussion were heard laughing.

Soon after, Wasim Akram made a racist comment by adding, "We cannot see Pooran. How will we see his name on the back of a t-shirt." Netizens did not take these comments well as they made no hesitation in slamming the two former Pakistani fast bowlers for their insensitive remarks.

jokes on dementia are not funny @waqyounis99 - do better. — Salaar (@caniyaar) October 17, 2022

Agree it’s uncalled for especially on air. Waqar has been living in Australia for a while now and should know how these sensitive subjects are handled. — Kamran Ali (@Kam007_tweet) October 17, 2022

Wa$im said "Pooran nahi dikhta toh Pooran ka name kahan se dikhega".😬 — Rocky (@Rock7031) October 18, 2022

And then the racist remark by @wasimakramlive about not Pooran. Disgusting. — Cric (@cricanadian) October 18, 2022

T20 World Cup: Scotland stun West Indies

Scotland dished out a perfect all-round display to stun two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in a rain-interrupted Group B fixture of the T20 World Cup on Monday. Invited to bat, Scotland put on a challenging 160 for five on the back of opener George Munsey’s sparkling unbeaten 66 off 53 balls, which was studded with nine fours.

The Scots then defended the total in style as West Indies, the most successful side in the T20 World Cup, looked a shadow of their past and folded for 118 runs in 18.3 overs. West Indies now must win their next match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday to remain in contention for the Super 12 stage. The Richie Berrington-led side, on the other hand, need a win against European rivals Ireland to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

(Inputs from PTI)