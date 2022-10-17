T20 World Cup: Scotland's Mark Watt's Unique Behind-the-stumps Ball Stuns Windies Batsman

Scotland on Monday locked horns against two-time champions West Indies in their opening match of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Scotland won the match by a huge margin of 42 runs to cause a major upset to the Men in Maroon. Meanwhile, it was Scotland bowler Mark Watt who caught everyone's attention with his 24-yarders. Watt was seen bowling from behind the stumps to confuse batters with his unique style of delivery.

The left-arm spinner picked a three-wicket haul in the match as he dismissed Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, and Odean Smith to help Scotland register a historic win in the tournament. Watt picked the wicket of King in the 8th over as he bowled a 24-yarder to dislodge the West Indies opener's stumps for 17 off 15 balls. Watt employed the same technique against Joseph and Smith to remove them for 0 and 5 runs, respectively.

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran chose to field first after winning the toss at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland scored 160/5 in 20 overs while batting first, thanks in large part to George Munsey's outstanding effort, which included an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls. With scores of 20, 23, and 16 runs each, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, and Chris Greaves also contributed to the total. Odean Smith only claimed one scalp, while Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder each claimed two for West Indies.

West Indies were bowled out for a meagre 118 runs in the second inning. Scotland's bowlers demolished the West Indies batting order in just 18.3 overs thanks to Mark Watt's three-wicket haul. Josh Darvey and Safyaan Sharif each took one wicket, while Brad Wheal and Michael Leask each claimed two wickets for Scotland. Apart from Jason Holder (38), Kyle Mayers (20), Evin Lewis (14), and Brandon King (17), none of the other batters were able to cross the two-digit mark for West Indies. Munsey's superb batting performance earned him the title of player of the match.

In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Associate nations are continuing to upset big teams as Namibia defeated 2014 champions, Sri Lanka, in their qualifier game on Sunday, and Scotland beat 2016 winners West Indies on Monday.

