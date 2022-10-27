Fan Proposes To Girlfriend During India Vs Netherlands T20 WC Match, Video Goes Viral

The T20 World Cup 2022 witnessed an interesting moment on Thursday and this time it was not about the cricketing action but about what took place off the pitch. A fan was seen proposing to his girlfriend in the stands during the India vs Netherlands match, for which a video has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video posted by ICC and T20 World Cup's official social media handle, a fan can be seen going down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend while India vs Netherlands match was going on. The fan gave a ring to his girlfriend before the two embraced each other. The ICC and T20 World Cup's social media handles also enjoyed the interaction as they hilariously wrote, "Decision pending."

As for the India vs Netherlands match, Suryakumar Yadav bullied an inexperienced attack as the Men in Blue not for once took its foot off the pedal. They thrashed the Netherlands by 56 runs to record their second win in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27.

A target of 180, riding on half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (53 off 39 balls), Virat Kohli (62 not out off 44 balls) and Surya (51 not out off 25 balls), was good enough for the Dutchmen who were never in the contest once India's powerplay overs ended. The 'Orange Brigade' huffed and puffed its way to 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs as the relative slowness of the track post the Bangladesh-South Africa game effected their approach.

The Netherlands was the fourth team to bat on the track, and although there wasn't any considerable wear and tear, it slowed down enough for Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) to tighten the noose on the opposition batters. On expected lines, Mohammed Shami (2/9), Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) had a relatively easy day at the office, as most of the Netherlands batsmen are not used to consistently playing an attack of this quality.