Fans Hail 'zabardast Bonding' As Old Clip Of Kohli Lifted By Yuvraj & Harbhajan Goes Viral

Virat Kohli on Sunday played one of his best T20I knocks in front of over 90,000-strong crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to help India beat Pakistan by four wickets in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 match. Besides Kohli, Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat en route to India's historic victory. The all-rounder not only scored runs with the bat but also picked up wickets while bowling to turn the game in India's favour.

After leading Team India to victory, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen giving a 'bear hug' to Kohli for his batting masterclass. While the video of the bromance became an instant hit on social media, an old video of legendary cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lifting the ex-India captain also recently surfaced on the internet.

'Bromance on air' as old video of Virat Kohli goes viral

The compilation video shared by Twitter shows Yuvraj Singh lifting Virat Kohli following his unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 44 balls against South Africa in 2014. As th video continues Harbhajan Singh can be seen doing a special gesture when Virat Kohli got Team India over the line against Australia in Mohali during the 2016 T20 World Cup. The video ends with Rohit Sharma's hug to Kohli after India vs Pakistan match. The video soon became the talk of the town with viewers sharing their thoughts.

Teammates lifting Kohli after a terrific T20 World Cup knock while chasing compilation



•Yuvraj Singh lifted Kohli after 72* v SA in Dhaka 2014



•Harbhajan Singh lifted Kohli after 82* v AUS in Mohali 2016



•Rohit Sharma lifted Kohli after 82* v PAK in Melbourne 2022 pic.twitter.com/E4wZ6NGBpe — 𓆩ᴊᴀɢᴀᴅɪꜱʜ🇮🇳𓆪 (@Virat18_kingdom) October 23, 2022

Here's what fans had to say about the compilation clip

India vs Pakistan: As it happened

Pakistan had their noses in front against India and had to only defend 16 runs in the final over to register their second-ever win over India in the World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave Mohammad Nawaz the chance to bowl the final over. The left arm spinner started the over by dismissing Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik took a single in the next ball before Virat Kohli scored two runs off the third ball. With India still requiring 13 runs to win off the last three deliveries the momentum of the match shifted when Nawaz bowled a no ball, which Kohli smashed for a six-over deep square.

The Pakistan spinner under pressure bowled a wide delivery before conceding three runs in byes off the fourth delivery. Another twist came in the match when Nawaz dismissed Karthik via stumping off his fifth delivery, leaving the equation to two runs off the last ball. The match turned towards India's favour yet again after Nawaz bowled yet another wide. With a single needed of the final ball, R Ashwin calmly hit a lofted shot over mid-off to seal the match for India.