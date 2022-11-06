Fans Predict 'India Vs Pakistan' Face-off In T20 WC Final As Men In Green Sail Into Semis

Bangladesh concluded their Super 12 campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday after losing to Pakistan by five wickets. With the win, Pakistan became the second team from Group 2 after India to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament. As Pakistan claimed victory, social media went crazy with fans predicting an India vs Pakistan matchup in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan’s bowling lineup, led by Shaheen Afridi’s 4/22 in four overs, restricted Bangladesh to 127/8 in the first innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a maximum of 54 runs off 48 balls for his team, while Afif Hossain hit 24* runs off 20 balls. In the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 32 off 32, while Mohammad Haris’ 31 off 18 and captain Babar Azam’s 25 off 33 took Pakistan through to the semi-final stage.

Netizens 'predict' India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 final

Meanwhile, after Pakistan’s 5-wicket win over Bangladesh, cricket fans took to Twitter and predicted that India and Pakistan will both qualify for the final. Given that India and Pakistan locked horns only in ICC or ACC tournaments, fans from both nations always look forward to the iconic on-field rivalry. “Can we hope for India Pakistan mega final? Will Melbourne drown again sea of blue and green? We wait for big carnival of 2022,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Here is a glimpse into what others had to say.

#SAvsNED Can we hope for India Pakistan mega final? Will Melbourne drown again sea of blue and green? We wait for big carnival of 2022 pic.twitter.com/1aetdJ5ve3 — Gajanan (@Fraud_Journo) November 6, 2022

India Pakistan final . And India will win again What a comeback and luck for Pakistan #T20worldcup22 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/WAF66bS8f6 — Bring back 70s show 😭 (@godonlyknow13) November 6, 2022

Pakistan will now wait for India to see their standings in the group. If India beat Zimbabwe, Pakistan will face New Zealand in Sydney. If Zimbabwe beat India, Pakistan will face England in Adelaide. Pakistan have won on both grounds in the group stage. #T20WorldCup #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/aqwJ8W4ql9 — Rana Awais (@Ranaawais361) November 6, 2022

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan suffered a four-wicket loss to India during their Super 12 campaign opener on October 23. Former India captain Virat Kohli single-handedly took India through to victory over the arch-rivals with a knock of 82 runs in 53 balls, which included six fours and four sices. If Pakistan and India win their respective semi-final matches, both teams will yet again lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

India eyes No. 1 spot in Group 2 of Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan overcame a dismal start to the T20 World Cup 2022, which also saw them losing to Zimbabwe by 1 run. However, Pakistan bounced back with a win over the Netherlands and South Africa, before defeating Bangladesh and earning qualification for the semis. Following their win on Sunday, they reached to the top of the Group 2 standings in the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 WC.

Meanwhile, if India win against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 match on Sunday, they will end up finishing at the top of the table. If this happens, India will face the second-placed team from Group 1, i.e., England in the semi-final stage. In that way, Pakistan will be up against Group 1 toppers New Zealand in semis, which begin on November 9.