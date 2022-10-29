T20 WC: Glenn Phillips Comes Up With Unique Strategy Amid 'spirit Of Cricket' Debate-WATCH

New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips became only the second player in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to smash a century. Phillips reached the three-digit mark during New Zealand's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Earlier, South African batter Rilee Rossouw had recorded the tournament's first century during his side's match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Glenn Phillips smashes Sri Lankan bowlers in T20 WC match

As far as Phillips is concerned, the right-handed batsman hit 104 off 64 balls to help the Kiwis post a respectable total against Sri Lanka after his side lost a few early wickets at the start of the innings. Phillips' knock was made up of 10 boundaries and four sixes, which he scored at a strike rate of 162.50. He was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara in the 20th over of New Zealand's innings.

Apart from Phillips' century, there's another incident that is garnering a lot of attention on social media. During New Zealand's innings, Phillips came up with an interesting tactic to gain an advantage at the non-striker's end without backing up too far ahead of his crease. Phillips was seen in a crouch position with his bat touching the crease so that he could gather momentum quickly while running between the wickets.

This not only ensured that his bat remained in the crease before the ball is released by the bowler but also took care of the 'spirit of the game' debate. Pictures of Phillips' tactic are now going viral on social media with netizens hailing the 25-year-old for his amazing plan.

Interesting approach by Glenn Phillips at the non striker's end in the final over v SL. Shows he's put some thought into how he can get a bigger boost. I like the idea of a low starting block sprinters explosion. Only issue is he's almost off balance at end and can't see behind. pic.twitter.com/YMNHg5lD45 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 29, 2022

Early contender for @Final_Word_Pod hall of fame: Glenn Phillips’ crouching track start to avoid Mankad risk. @GeoffLemonSport @collinsadam pic.twitter.com/vSsUnVUkKX — (not that) Tim Minchin (@tGuillermo) October 29, 2022

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended with the Kiwis emerging victorious by a huge margin of 65 runs. After posting a total of 167/7 in 20 overs, the Blackcaps bowled Sri Lanka out for 102 runs. Trent Boult bowled superbly to pick a four-wicket haul in the game, while Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets each. Phillips was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat. With the victory, New Zealand have consolidated their position at the top of the Group 1 points table with five points in three matches.

Image: Twitter