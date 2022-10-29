How Pakistan Is Again In Dire Need Of India's Help To Succeed At T20 World Cup 2022

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Australia, where a total of 12 teams are competing for the ultimate crown in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team has once again found itself in a situation where it requires India's help to make it to the next stage of the tournament. The Babar Azam-led side is in dire need of Men in Blue to succeed at the competition as they need results of a number of games to go their way to qualify for the semi-finals.

T20 WC: Pakistan's qualification scenario

For Pakistan to make it to the semi-final stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, they must win all their remaining matches in the group stage. Pakistan must not only win all three remaining matches but win them by big margins in order to improve their net run rate. Then they must hope that South Africa and Zimbabwe lose their remaining two matches out of three, and Bangladesh also go down in one of their games. Pakistan will need India for results to go in their favour just as they did in the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Pakistan need India to beat Netherlands and South Africa to have any chance of progressing. They also need Bangladesh to beat Zimbabwe. This could create a chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the points table of Group 2, which has India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Netherlands in the mix. While India are at the top of the table with four points to their name, South Africa and Zimbabwe occupy the second and third spots respectively with three points each. Bangladesh are in the fourth position with two points, while Pakistan and Netherlands are at the bottom of the table with zero points in two games.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Group 2 points table

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 2 2 0 0 1.425 4 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 5.200 3 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 0.050 3 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 -2.375 2 5 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -0.050 0 6 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.625 0

Image: T20 World Cup