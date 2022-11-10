India failed to advance into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final after losing to England by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. After scoring 168/6 in the first innings, India failed to defend the total as England completed a dominant win over the No. 1 ranked T20I team in the world. Meanwhile, during the post-match interview, India captain Rohit Sharma shed light on why India returns with upsets at ICC events, despite a stellar winning record in bilateral series.

On being asked to shed his thoughts on the matter by Harsha Bhogle, Rohit said it's all about handling the pressure in tense situations, which can’t be taught to every individual. “When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well because you can't really go and teach how to handle pressure. All these guys have played enough cricket to understand that. A lot of these guys, when they come out and play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and some of these guys are able to handle that,” Rohit said.

The captain further emphasized the topic of handling pressure, before pointing out that India didn’t start the game well. “The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy, but you have to give credit to the openers as well. They played really well,” he added.

'Pretty disappointing how we turned up today': Rohit Sharma on India's loss in semi-final

Earlier Rohit revealed his feelings about losing to England by 10 wickets in just 16 overs. “It's pretty disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 17-16 overs. Things like that can happen, with the ball we didn't turn up today,” Rohit said.

At the same time, Rohit also made notable revelations about the team’s disappointing bowling performance in the semi-final. When Bhuvi bowled the first over it swung today, but not from the right areas. We spoke about it, we wanted to keep it tight on the stumps, not give room because we looked at Adelaide pretty well, square of the wicket was an area we were aware of - that's where the runs came today. If we keep it tight and the batsman still score runs, we'll take it. But we didn't do that today."