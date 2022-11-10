India Vs England: Netizens React As India Drop Dinesh Karthik For T20 World Cup Semifinal

India and England are currently locking horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked India to bat first at Adelaide Oval. Dinesh Karthik has been left out of the playing XI and Rishabh Pant has been added to the team in his place. Netizens, however, are not happy with the decision of the Indian team management to leave Karthik out of the team in such a crucial match of the tournament, and that too after playing him in the first four group-stage games.

India vs England: Dinesh Karthik misses out

The world will never forget how the Indian team destroyed the career of dinesh Karthik — Yash Jain (@bharatyash_) November 10, 2022

Really feel bad for DK. He has proved time and again his capabilities in the T20 format. 2 bad games and he has been dropped. Pant has done nothing great in T20Is to warrant a place. Well it's been the story of DK's career. Wish the man got his due. @DineshKarthik @bhogleharsha — Deepak Surana (@deepaksurana813) November 10, 2022

Unfortunately , Dinesh Karthik never got enough backing in his entire career playing in any position and its really sad to the last days of career go down like this — AbhayDZ | #TumMere ✨💙 (@AbhayDrdz) November 10, 2022

What happened of backing Dinesh Karthik??? Didn't back him properly in Asia Cup nor World Cup. Played him in bilateral series in between. — Adish Shetty  (@AdishDeGea) November 10, 2022

Not playing Dinesh Karthik is the biggest mistake!



MARK MY WORDS!#INDvsENG — Elon Muska (@ThatWalaGuy) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, there is no denying the fact that Karthik has not been able to play his best cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He was picked in the 15-member squad as a finisher, a role he has not been able to perform to his full abilities in the ongoing tournament. He played the first four matches for the side and failed in all of those games. Karthik was dismissed for just 1 run in India's opening match against Pakistan on October 23. he did not get the opportunity to bat in the next match against the Netherlands. He was then removed for 6 and 7 runs against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

India vs England: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England's Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Image: AP