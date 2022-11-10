Last Updated:

India Vs England: Netizens React As India Drop Dinesh Karthik For T20 World Cup Semifinal

He was picked in the 15-member squad as a finisher, a role he has not been able to perform to his full abilities in the ongoing tournament.

India and England are currently locking horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked India to bat first at Adelaide Oval. Dinesh Karthik has been left out of the playing XI and Rishabh Pant has been added to the team in his place. Netizens, however, are not happy with the decision of the Indian team management to leave Karthik out of the team in such a crucial match of the tournament, and that too after playing him in the first four group-stage games. 

India vs England: Dinesh Karthik misses out

Meanwhile, there is no denying the fact that Karthik has not been able to play his best cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He was picked in the 15-member squad as a finisher, a role he has not been able to perform to his full abilities in the ongoing tournament. He played the first four matches for the side and failed in all of those games. Karthik was dismissed for just 1 run in India's opening match against Pakistan on October 23. he did not get the opportunity to bat in the next match against the Netherlands. He was then removed for 6 and 7 runs against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. 

India vs England: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. 

England's Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

