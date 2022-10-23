How Have Team India Fared In Opening Fixtures From Last Three T20 World Cup Editions?

Team India are one of the strongest contenders to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Having won the tournament back in 2007, the Men in Blue have failed to lay their hands on the trophy despite coming close on previous occasions. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team for the first time in an ICC event as he will make an attempt of changing India's fortunes in the tournament.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, we take a look at India's record in the opening match of the previous editions.

Team India's performances in openers from last three T20 WC editions

2014 World Cup

Team India were joined by West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts Bangladesh in their group. India opened their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and it was MS Dhoni and his men who scaled great heights to emerge victorious. The India vs Pakistan was a low-scoring contest that took place at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan, while batting first, could only manage to score 130 runs, thanks to some fine bowling efforts from Indian bowlers. Umar Akmal had top scored for the team with 32 runs, while Amit Mishra was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets and conceded 22 runs. India chased down the target of 131 runs for the loss of three wickets. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the team with an unbeaten knock of 36 runs.

2016 World Cup

India hosted the event but began its campaign with a defeat. The Men in Blue faced New Zealand in their opening match, which was played in Nagpur The Kiwis emerged victorious by 47 runs in a low-scoring encounter. Indian bowlers did well to restrict the Kiwis to just 126/7. Corey Anderson top-scored for the team with 34 runs. However, the Indian batting line-up fell like a pack of cards with skipper MS Dhoni managing an overall 30 runs. Mitchell Santner had picked up four wickets for just 11 runs, and he was well supported by fellow spinner Ish Sodhi, who picked up three wickets for 18 runs. India were bowled out for 79 runs and lost the match by 47 runs.

2021 World Cup

India was once again awarded the right to host the tournament. However, the vent was shifted to UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic. For the second time in a row, Team India started their campaign with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. Before the 2021 edition, India had maintained an unbeaten record against the neighbours. Batting first, India could only score 151/7. Skipper Virat Kohli was the top scorer for the team with 57 runs. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets to his name. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 runs in 17.5 overs without losing any wickets.