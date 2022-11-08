Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has been a smooth one leaving aside the match against South Africa. The journey started with a thrilling win over Pakistan in the opening match followed by a comfortable win against the Netherlands. The South Africa pacers dismantled the Indian batting lineup with the help of pace and bounce at Perth, but the Men in Blue found their mojo back with victory over Bangladesh and lastly Zimbabwe. While all the talks have been surrounding Virat Kohli's form in the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav has managed to earn himself the spotlight with some terrific performances during the tournament so far.

Nasser Hussain warns England to vary of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav also known as SKY has added the cutting edge to Team India's batting lineup with his fearless brand of cricket. The cricketer from Mumbai is the second leading run-getter for Rohit Sharma and Co. behind Virat Kohli and third in the overall list of T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar has been earning praise from fans and the cricket fraternity for his 360-degree batting style and former England skipper Nasser Hussain has joined the bandwagon following his batting performance during India vs Zimbabwe match.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain while praising SKY for his batting performance wrote, "India’s dynamism will come at three and four where Virat Kohli is still the master and now has a considerable apprentice in SKY." Terming SKY as a freakish talent, Hussain wrote, "SKY is a freakish talent. The term ‘a 360-degree player’ can be overused, but it is true in his case. He hits balls from outside off-stump over deep square leg for six. He has wrists and levers that strike the ball in incredibly unusual areas. And he has power, bat speed and all the things a modern white ball player needs."

Hussain also wrote about Suryakumar Yadav's weakness against left-arm spinners. The former England skipper said that in the last couple of years India's batting sensation has averaged 29 with a strike rate of 120 against slow left-arm bowlers.

"It is hard to find any weakness, but his record against slow left-arm spin is the only thing that doesn't really stand out," Hussain wrote in his column.

With Dawid Malan injured, Hussain stressed the fact that England needs to promote travelling reserve Liam Dawson since they do not have that left-arm option.

T20 World Cup: India vs England preview

The India vs England match is a battle of heavyweights in which one team will advance to the finale, while the heart of the other team will be broken. India has gone from strength to strength and has Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli to thank due to their fantastic performance with their bat. Once again in the India vs England semi-final Suryakumar Yadav, will carry India's scoring reins alongside Virat Kohli. Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to make a big score and will look to deliver the goods in the all-important clash. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled well in powerplays and will shoulder the responsibility of trying to stop England's opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

England will want their opening pair to continue their fine form and provide them with a solid start. Pacer Mark Wood who has been excellent with the ball will be key to their success in terms of picking early wickets. Adelaide has produced plenty of nail-biting matches and with both sides having a lot of firepower in their ranks expect a lot of fireworks.