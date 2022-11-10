Last Updated:

India Vs England: KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma Slammed For Yet Another Failure In Crucial Match

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has also been dismissed after scoring with a strike rate of below 100. He hit 27 off 28 balls before being removed by Chris Jordan.

The second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is currently being played in Adelaide between India and England. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss and has been asked to bat first by his counterpart Jos Buttler. Rohit revealed at the toss that they have made no changes to the playing XI from their previous game against Zimbabwe. Rishabh Pant is playing in place of Dinesh Karthik as the primary wicketkeeper-batsman. 

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul slammed for another poor performance

Meanwhile, India lost an early wicket in the form of KL Rahul, who has been dismissed by Chris Woakes for 5 off 5 balls. Netizens are trolling Rahul for only scoring fifties against relatively weaker sides in the competition and not doing anything when it comes to playing against big teams in crunch situations. Here's a compilation of tweets trolling India opener KL Rahul. 

 

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the Indian innings for some time before SKY departed after scoring 14 off 10 balls. India are 88-3 in 13.4 overs at the time of writing this copy. 

India vs England: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. 

England's Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

