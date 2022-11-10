The second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is currently being played in Adelaide between India and England. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss and has been asked to bat first by his counterpart Jos Buttler. Rohit revealed at the toss that they have made no changes to the playing XI from their previous game against Zimbabwe. Rishabh Pant is playing in place of Dinesh Karthik as the primary wicketkeeper-batsman.

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul slammed for another poor performance

Meanwhile, India lost an early wicket in the form of KL Rahul, who has been dismissed by Chris Woakes for 5 off 5 balls. Netizens are trolling Rahul for only scoring fifties against relatively weaker sides in the competition and not doing anything when it comes to playing against big teams in crunch situations. Here's a compilation of tweets trolling India opener KL Rahul.

KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire🔥😍 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mY4utMWa2y — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022

Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UXWuTq2TtI — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) November 10, 2022

We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.

How many times we have to suffer?



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QTVuRUMoup — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has also been dismissed after scoring with a strike rate of below 100. He hit 27 off 28 balls before being removed by Chris Jordan. Cricket fans weren't happy after yet another failure by India's opening pair in a crucial match.

What a knock, Rohit Sharma 🙏🏻

Dharavi calling you, come on! pic.twitter.com/KCbZUhD2aH — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) November 10, 2022

Rohit Sharma: Mai bhi aa rha hoon bhai😢 pic.twitter.com/cMIYYuUW3n — Pandey Shailesh (@060Pandey) November 10, 2022

Rohit sharma and KL rahil, worst opening pair of all time.rohit sharma will be accountable by bat for loosing this semi — Jayesh Vora (@JBVora80) November 10, 2022

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the Indian innings for some time before SKY departed after scoring 14 off 10 balls. India are 88-3 in 13.4 overs at the time of writing this copy.

India vs England: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England's Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

