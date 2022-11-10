Former England captain Nasser Hussain has fired shots at Rohit Sharma & Co. ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal clash on Thursday, saying that the current Indian side is formidable but is very much beatable. Hussain, while speaking to Sky Sports, said only two players in the current Indian team are in form so he won't go into the game in admiration of the side because they have lost to South Africa and barely won their game against Pakistan.

Nasser Hussain doesn't think India is a formidable team

"It is a formidable line-up but only 2 of them are in form - Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. They are two highest run-getters in the Super 12 for any country. So I won't have this all 'Wow, it's a great Indian side. They lost to South Africa and just got over the line against Pakistan in that great game at the MCG. So they definitely can be beaten," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

India are currently locking horns against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first in the crucial match. India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that he would have batted first anyway. Both sides will look to win the game in order to qualify for the final of the tournament. Whichever team wins the match will meet Pakistan in the final on November 13.

India have gone into the match with the same playing XI that they played in their final group-stage match against Zimbabwe. Rishabh Pant has been added to the team in place of Dinesh Karthik, who played the first four matches for the side but was left out against Zimbabwe due to his poor performance in the tournament. Pant himself didn't do very well in the first match he played for his team but will be hoping to come good in tonight's game.

India vs England: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England's Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Image: AP/BCCI

