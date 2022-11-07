Ravi Shastri Makes A Clear-cut Choice Between Pant And Karthik For T20 World Cup Semifinal

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked his favourite between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the semifinal match against England at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Shastri, while speaking on Star Sports, backed Pant ahead of Karthik to feature in the playing XI for the crucial game on Thursday. Shastri said he would go with Pant not because he has the experience of playing at Adelaide Oval but because of the X-factor angle.

Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik: Ravi Shastri makes his pick

Another reason why Shastri picked Pant ahead of Karthik is the absence of a left-handed batter in India's lineup. Shastri said that the boundaries at Adelaide Oval are short and a left-handed batter would be able to disrupt England's bowling attack. He said the Indian team needs a left-hander in the playing XI who can be dangerous and win the game in the final overs. Shastri said that Pant has done well against England whenever he has gotten an opportunity.

"He [Rishabh Pant] has done well against England. He recently won a match on his own against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri added.

Pant & Karthik at T20 World Cup 2022

Pant was given an opportunity to feature in the playing XI for India's final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Pant failed to create an impact in the game as he was dismissed by Sean Williams for 3 off 5 balls while playing a slog-sweep, which was caught by Ryan Burl, who threw himself horizontally to grab a stunning catch. It was Pant's first match at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Prior to the game against Zimbabwe, Karthik was the regular wicketkeeper for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup. He played the first four matches for the side and failed in all of those games. Karthik was dismissed for just 1 run in India's opening match against Pakistan on October 23. he did not get the opportunity to bat in the next match against the Netherlands. He was then removed for 6 and 7 runs against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

