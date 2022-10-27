India Vs Netherlands, T20 WC: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Pitch Report

The Indian cricket team is up against the Netherlands in their second Super 12 stage match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST in the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Men in Blue head into the game after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in the first Super 12 stage match, while the Dutch team suffered a nine-run loss to Bangladesh.

Chasing 145 runs, Colin Ackermann contributed with 62 off 48 but Netherlands were bowled out on a score of 135 runs. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket hauls helped India to reduce their opponents to 159/8 in the first innings. Virat Kohli then played a heroic knock and helped India win the match in the final ball.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast

As per Weather Channel, the day is expected to get temporary drizzles until a few hours ahead of the starting time at 6 PM (local time). However, the match is likely to start under overcast conditions, without any rain. There is 71% chances of rain during the match, with temperatures expected to remain around 23 degree celsius. The humidity is expected to be 57%, while the wind speed is projected to be at 14 kmph.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Pitch Report

The track at the SCG is known for providing assist to batters, as they can score some quick runs. However, pacers will not have much help at the start of the innings. Spinners, meanwhile, should be confident of getting wickets in middle overs. Teams winning the toss will look to chase during the match.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Fantasy Team and Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Team:

Captaincy option – Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli

Vice-Captaincy option – Suryakumar Yadav, Fred Klaassen

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Paul van Meekeren

Fantasy Tips:

Netherland's Bas de Leede is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine dismissals in four games.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets and hit 40 off 37 in Inida’s previous game.

Max O’Dowd is currently the third-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup with 137 runs in four games.

In the last game, Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav is the 2nd highest run-scorer in 2022 with 816 runs off 24 games.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren