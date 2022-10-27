India Vs Netherlands, T20 WC: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Pitch Report

Quick links:
Image: @indiancricketteam/@kncbcricket/Instagram
The Indian cricket team is up against the Netherlands in their second Super 12 stage match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST in the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Men in Blue head into the game after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in the first Super 12 stage match, while the Dutch team suffered a nine-run loss to Bangladesh.
Chasing 145 runs, Colin Ackermann contributed with 62 off 48 but Netherlands were bowled out on a score of 135 runs. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket hauls helped India to reduce their opponents to 159/8 in the first innings. Virat Kohli then played a heroic knock and helped India win the match in the final ball.
As per Weather Channel, the day is expected to get temporary drizzles until a few hours ahead of the starting time at 6 PM (local time). However, the match is likely to start under overcast conditions, without any rain. There is 71% chances of rain during the match, with temperatures expected to remain around 23 degree celsius. The humidity is expected to be 57%, while the wind speed is projected to be at 14 kmph.
The track at the SCG is known for providing assist to batters, as they can score some quick runs. However, pacers will not have much help at the start of the innings. Spinners, meanwhile, should be confident of getting wickets in middle overs. Teams winning the toss will look to chase during the match.
Fantasy Team:
Captaincy option – Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli
Vice-Captaincy option – Suryakumar Yadav, Fred Klaassen
Keeper – Scott Edwards
Batsmen – Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma
All-rounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel
Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Paul van Meekeren
Fantasy Tips:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren