India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Weather Update, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Pitch Report

The Indian cricket team heads into their final Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, after securing their place in the semi-final. The Men in Blue will face Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India travelled to Melbourne after defeating Bangladesh by five runs in Adelaide on November 2, while Zimbabwe are coming off a five-wicket defeat to the Netherlands in their previous match at the same venue.

Netherlands’ win over South Africa ensured no other team will go past India’s tally of six points in the Super 12 standings. This meant India became the first team in the group to qualify for the semis and will be either by Pakistan or Bangladesh. After the Netherlands vs South Africa match, India were placed at the top of the Group 2 points table with three wins and a loss from four matches. Meanwhile, the India vs Zimbabwe match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM on Sunday.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather update

The weather in Melbourne looks promising for the final Super 12 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy, but the sky will get clearer as the match progresses. As per Accuweather, the temperature will hover around 14-26 degree celsius on Sundar, with wind gusts of 30kmph. While the cloud cover is likely to remain 29%, the probability of rain and thunderstorms is 5% and 0% respectively.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG is expected to provide a balance between the bat and ball. Speedsters are expected get some decent bounce off the pitch in the early stages of the game. However, spinners’ influence is expected to be limited due to previous track records.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 predictions

Captaincy options – Virat Kohli, Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captaincy options – Suryakumar Yadav, Sean Williams

Keeper – Regis Chakabva

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc)

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sean Williams

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Shami

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Fantasy Tips

Ahead of India’s match, Virat Kohli is the third-highest run scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 220 runs in four games, which includes three fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 164 runs for India so far in the tournament.

Sikander Raza has scored 185 runs and picked 9 wickets so far for Zimbabwe in the T20 WC 2022.

Sean Willians has scored 144 runs while picking three wickets so far in the tournament.