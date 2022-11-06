'Choked Once Again': Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After South Africa Knocked Out Of T20 WC

The Netherlands cricket team ended their T20 World Cup campaign in style by stunning South Africa in their final match of the Super 12 stage. The Netherlands won the match by 13 runs at Adelaide Oval. This was the first time that the Dutch team registered win over the Proteas in any format. South Africa paid the price for their poor batting performance as they were officially knocked out of the tournament after their net run rate fell short behind Pakistan.

'Undisputed chokers' South Africa bow out of T20 World Cup

Batting first, Netherlands post 158 runs on the board, thanks to a fine knock from Colin Ackermann. The experienced campaigner played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 26 balls which included three fours and two sixes. Opener Stephan Myburgh also played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 30 balls, including seven boundaries. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj bagged two wickets. South Africa batsmen got off to a fine start but were unable to convert them into big scores.

Rilee Rossouw top scored for the team with 25 runs, while Henrich Klassen scored 21 runs from 18 balls. For the Netherlands, Brandon Glover bowled a brilliant spell picking up three wickets for 9 runs in two overs. Bas de Liddle and Fred Klassen chipped in with 2 wickets apiece. South Africa's loss ensures India is through to the semi-final before their match against Zimbabwe, while Pakistan and Bangladesh will be battle it out for the second and final spot in the group.

Netizens react to South Africa getting knocked out of T20WC 2022

South Africa's T20 WC 2022 campaign at a glance

South Africa finished their campaign with two wins, two losses while the match against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain. In the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart looked to be heading in South Africa's favour, thanks to a blistering knock from Quinton de Kock but the rain did ot allow the match to be completed.

After the opening match was abandoned, South Africa bounced back with two back-to-back wins. The Proteas beat Bangladesh by 104 runs, before defeating India by 5 wickets. The next match against Pakistan was also affected by rain which ultimately saw them losing the match by 33 runs under the DLS method.