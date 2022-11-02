India's Predicted XI Vs Bangladesh: Will Rishabh Pant Make Debut At T20 World Cup 2022?

Team India bowlers did an outstanding job against South Africa in the previous match but were unable to take the team past the finish line. The nail-biting contest saw India losing, winning and once again losing the match. Team India will look to put behind the heartbreaking loss in Perth and focus on beating Bangladesh in Adelaide ensuring their progress to the final four. The Men in Blue are also hit with injury crises as Dinesh Karthik faces a race against time to be ready for the Bangladesh match with Rishabh Pant waiting for his first chance. Ahead of the crucial encounter on Wednesday, November 2nd, we take a look at how India could line up against Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's probable XI against Bangladesh

The top four will remain unchanged for the India vs Bangladesh match with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the innings. Despite the slump in form, Rahul has the backing of the team management. The upcoming match against Bangladesh will be a perfect opportunity for him to get back his groove and also score some runs. Virat Kohli will continue to bat at No 3 and will eye for a big score after faltering against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav gave some respect to India's total against the Proteas with his attacking half-century. He will be looking to carry on the form from the previous match.

Hardik Pandya will continue to be India's designated finisher but it will be interesting to see whether Dinesh Karthik manages to pass the fitness test in time for the match. Karthik was injured during the back end of the South Africa innings. Team India coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday had said that a call on Karthik's participation in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh will be taken on the game day i.e Wednesday, November 2nd. If Karthik fails the fitness test, Rishabh Pant will get to play his first match in the T20 World Cup.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel find a place in the playing XI?

Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to make his T20 World Cup debut. In the edition, once again he is warming the bench with Ravichandran Ashwin being preferred over him. There is a possibility that Chahal will finally get a look in order to rest Ashwin. The Adelaide surface will be helpful for the spinner and if Chahal does end up making his debut then he will have a huge role to play in terms of picking up wickets.

The Adelaide surface will be helpful for the spinner and if Chahal does end up making his debut then he will have a huge role to play in terms of picking up wickets. The Deepak Hooda experiment against South Africa completely backfired as the all-rounder failed to open his account. Axar Patel is likely to be brought back into the playing XI with Hooda heading back to the bench.

Patel will not only chip in with runs at the No 6 and No 7th positions but is capable of providing breakthroughs while rolling the arm. Due to his all-around abilities will get the nod against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The pace department is likely to remain unchanged since the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami have been doing well in terms of picking wickets.

T20 World Cup: India's Predicted XI for Bangladesh match-

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami