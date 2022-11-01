Rahul Dravid Addresses Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Breach: 'It’s Not Very Comfortable'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia being filmed by a fan while answering questions at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Kohli earlier took to his official Instagram handle on Monday to criticize a fan who filmed his hotel room at the Crown Towers in Perth, Australia. Kohli put out the post a day after India lost their Super 12 match against South Africa at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters ahead of India’s match against Bangladesh, Dravid revealed disappointment with the incident and said it was not a comfortable situation to be in. “It’s obviously disappointing, it’s not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing but we have flagged it with the relevant authorities, they have taken action and hopefully incidents like this will not happen in the future and hopefully people are more careful,” the Indian head coach said.

Rahul Dravid says Virat Kohli is back to training after the hotel room breach saga

Dravid further criticized the actions of the individuals who took the video and shared it on social media by saying, the room is the only place when players feel secure and safe. “It is the one place where you feel you are away from people’s prying eyes and away from the media glare on you, without the photographs that these players have to deal with,” Dravid added.

The head coach credited the former India captain for handling the situation well and informed he is back in training. “It’s the one place you hope to feel secure and safe and that is taken away it’s not a nice feeling. He’s dealt with it really well, he’s fine and he’s training,” Rahul Dravid told reporters.

Virat Kohli’s Instagram post-

Earlier on Monday, Kohli revealed his take on the hotel room breach and said, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment”.