SKY Is The Limit: Suryakumar Yadav Becomes World's Best T20 Batsman In Latest ICC Rankings

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav continues his journey to the top of global cricket by surpassing Mohammad Rizwan in the latest ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings. As per the latest rankings list released by the international cricket governing body, Suryakumar now sits at the top of the list with a total of 863 rating points. Rizwan, on the other hand, sits second with a total of 842 points.

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the world's no.1 batsman

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of the best performers for the Men In Blue, ever since he made his T20I debut. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday, the 32-year-old’s run tally in the shortest format stands at 1179 runs in 37 games. He has scored runs at an average of 40.65 and has also registered one century and 11 fifties.

At the same time, his T20I career strike rate of 177.02 places him at the top of the list of cricketers with the highest strike rates in their T20I careers. En route to amassing 1179 runs in 37 matches, Suryakumar has hit a staggering 108 fours and 67 sixes. Interestingly, he is India’s fifth-highest cricketer to score in terms of sixes hit in their T20I career after Rohit Sharma (182), Virat Kohli (115), KL Rahul (94) and Yuvraj Singh (74).

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is also the highest run scorer for Team India in 2022. Having played a total of 26 games this year, Yadav’s run tally currently stands at 935 runs. He has amassed these runs at a strike rate of 183.69 and an average of 42.50. Virat has scored the 2nd most runs for India in 2022 with 701 runs in 18 games, while Rohit has scored 614 runs in 27 matches.