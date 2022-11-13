Last Updated:

'Karma': How Cricket World Reacted To England's Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup Final

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets on November 13 to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to yet another outstanding performance by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
England's Ben Stokes

Image: AP


England defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to yet another outstanding performance by all-rounder Ben Stokes. On a difficult track at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 deliveries, an innings that included five fours and a six.

Following their victory against Pakistan, England also became only the second team in the history of the T20 World Cup competition to win the trophy on two occasions. Their last win in this tournament came back in 2010 when they defeated Australia by seven wickets. As England wins their second T20 World Cup, here is a look at several reactions from the cricketing fraternity.

Cricket fraternity reacts as England win T20 World Cup 2022

 

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift T20 World Cup 2022

England's golden generation of white ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable five-wicket victory here on Sunday.

The Pakistani fans were longing for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan's team created history at this very venue but batting let Babar Azam side's down as 137 for 8 was never going to be good enough.

The seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, anchored the chase despite occasional scratchiness and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased down the target in 19 overs to regain the title they had won in 2010 in the West Indies.

Experienced Haris Rauf and young Nasim Shah bowled their hearts out to prevent it from becoming a one-sided game but Stokes soaked the pressure along with Ali as the duo put on a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket to nail the win that avenged England's loss to the same rivals in the '92 World Cup final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also could not bowl his full quota of overs after suffering a hamstring injury while fielding and that too helped England.

But player of the evening certainly was left-arm seamer Sam Curran, whose couple of spells had heavily tilted the game in the favour England.

(Inputs from PTI)

