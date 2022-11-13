England defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to yet another outstanding performance by all-rounder Ben Stokes. On a difficult track at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 deliveries, an innings that included five fours and a six.

Following their victory against Pakistan, England also became only the second team in the history of the T20 World Cup competition to win the trophy on two occasions. Their last win in this tournament came back in 2010 when they defeated Australia by seven wickets. As England wins their second T20 World Cup, here is a look at several reactions from the cricketing fraternity.

Cricket fraternity reacts as England win T20 World Cup 2022

Sorry brother



It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Congratulations in laws !! @benstokes38 great knock in a big pressure game !! #PakistanVsEngland #T20WorldCupFinal — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 13, 2022

Back with phone signal & BOOM! Never in doubt, @englandcricket !

🚀❤️🍾 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England 👏 Well played! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 13, 2022

Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 13, 2022

Scenes around 10 Downing Street tonight 😅 Congratulations England, richly deserved 👏🏽🏆 #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vmOFAo9OG2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 13, 2022

We called, it, we saw it. England are the world champions of T20 cricket. Ben Stokes doing what Ben Stokes does in such games. Well played Pakistan on proving everyone wrong after those two last ball losses to kick off their campaign. https://t.co/4utgmHLrNp — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 13, 2022

Waqt ki sabse khusburat baat ye hoti hai ki wo badalta hai…



Congratulations England on a thrilling win in the finals of T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/wp4PJqqXMH — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 13, 2022

The revolution that @Eoin16 brought about is alive and strong. England is the best white ball team in world cricket. To win both World Cups is extraordinary — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 13, 2022

England are the best white ball team in the world.They have an incredible group of players,throughly deserve to now hold both white ball WCs .. In Ben stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments .. Great teams need Great individuals.. England have plenty — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 13, 2022

Many many congratulations to England on their tremendous win against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2022 finals, outstanding efforts put in by both teams and hats off to @benstokes38 on his top class performance.#EngvsPak — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 13, 2022

What a great match we hv just witnessed . Congratulations @ECB_cricket @josbuttler A well deserved win for England in #T20WorldCupFinal . @benstokes38 rose to the occasion & played a brilliant innings.some outstanding bowling by @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/QUIk03lsx5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 13, 2022

This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 13, 2022

ALSO READ | ICC announces T20 World Cup 2022 team of the tournament, 3 Indians make it to the XI

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift T20 World Cup 2022

England's golden generation of white ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable five-wicket victory here on Sunday.

The Pakistani fans were longing for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan's team created history at this very venue but batting let Babar Azam side's down as 137 for 8 was never going to be good enough.

The seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, anchored the chase despite occasional scratchiness and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased down the target in 19 overs to regain the title they had won in 2010 in the West Indies.

Experienced Haris Rauf and young Nasim Shah bowled their hearts out to prevent it from becoming a one-sided game but Stokes soaked the pressure along with Ali as the duo put on a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket to nail the win that avenged England's loss to the same rivals in the '92 World Cup final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also could not bowl his full quota of overs after suffering a hamstring injury while fielding and that too helped England.

But player of the evening certainly was left-arm seamer Sam Curran, whose couple of spells had heavily tilted the game in the favour England.

(Inputs from PTI)