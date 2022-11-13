Three Indian players have found their way to the T20 World Cup 2022 team of the tournament including the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. The team also features three players from the England squad that won the competition after defeating Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh were easily three of the best players at the T20 World Cup 2022, where they helped their side come on top on multiple occasions throughout the tournament. Kohli finished the campaign as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs from six matches at an average of 98.66 and with a strike rate of 136.40, including four half-centuries.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer with 239 runs in six matches at an average of 59.75 and with a strike rate of 189.68, including three fifties. Playing in his maiden T20 World Cup, Arshdeep picked 10 wickets from six matches at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament

Alex Hales (England) Jos Buttler (England) Virat Kohli (India) Suryakumar Yadav (India) Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) Shadab Khan (Pakistan) Anrich Nortje (South Africa) Mark Wood (England) Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) Arshdeep Singh (India)

Image: BCCI