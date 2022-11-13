England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the finals on November 13 to script history by winning their second T20 World Cup title. Following the Three Lions' brilliant victory, Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami took a brilliant dig at former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Mohammed Shami gives fantastic reply to Shoaib Akhtar's post

After Shoaib Akhtar expressed sadness on his official Twitter handle following Pakistan's disappointing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Mohammed Shami replied to his post by writing that this is called 'karma.' After Team India's defeat to England in the semi-finals, not only did several former Pakistani players mock the Men in Blue but also their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. And as it turned out, things did not go as per plan for Pakistan, who suffered defeat at the hands of England themselves.

Sorry brother



It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Ben Stokes helps England beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup 2022 title on Sunday. Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG. Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

As for the England bowlers, Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home. Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

(Inputs from PTI)