Nasser Hussain Calls Out Fan's Attempt To Sully India’s Win Vs Pakistan With Fake Quotes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain took to his official social media account and called out a fan who attempted to damage the integrity of India's nail-biting victory. The match was nothing short of breathtaking as India managed to win a crunch contest in the last ball of the innings following a fantastic batting performance from former captain Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old smacked an unbeaten 82 runs off just 53 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and four sixes.

Nasser Hussain asks fan to delete fake post

Taking to his official Twitter account, Nasser Hussain called out a Pakistani fan and requested him to delete the 'fake news,' asking him not to tarnish the beauty of an outstanding game of cricket. The former English skipper gave a befitting response to the fan, who attempted to quote Hussain incorrectly.

Probably best if you can delete this please .. it’s fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves !! Thanks — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli powers India to victory against Pakistan

Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup 2022 game that unfolded at the MCG amphitheatre' which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans on Sunday.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a magical and memorable 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 runs which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 runs for the loss of four wickets. Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 runs off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 runs.

His ability to win matches for India coming under the scanner due to a prolonged lean patch, Kohli sang the perfect redemption song on the grandest stage. It started in the 19th over when he sent one from Haris Rauf on his hunches and pulled off two back-to-back sixes. Cricket indeed is a leveller as Rauf, after 22 splendid deliveries bowled two bad ones and it changed the complexion of the game.

With 16 needed off the last six balls, Pandya holed out off Mohammed Nawaz's bowling and with the rule of crossover non-existent, Dinesh Karthik faced his first delivery and took a single. With 14 needed off three balls, Nawaz’s juicy full-toss was dispatched for a six over square leg and it was called a no-ball after deliberation by on-field umpires.

Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan's Super 4 victory in the Asia Cup 2022, by then had lost his nerves. After Karthik was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin finished the match by scoring the winning runs off the final ball of the innings.

(Inputs from PTI)