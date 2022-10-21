Netherlands' Cricketer's Dazzling Dance Performance During T20 WC Photoshoot Goes Viral

Star Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek's dance moves have gone viral after the 32-year-old was seen showcasing some outstanding steps following his country's qualification to the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The Dutch side progressed to the final 12 after registering two brilliant victories over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Namibia.

Netherlands progress to T20 World Cup Super 12

Even though the Netherlands lost their final group game against Sri Lanka, they yet made it to the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stages after the UAE beat Namibia. Had Namibia defeated the UAE, they would have progressed to the last 12 because of a superior net run rate to the Netherlands.

As for the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands game, the Lions went on to register a 16-run win. Having been put into bat first, Sri Lanka scored 162 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs, with wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis ending as the side's highest scorer with 79 runs off just 44 deliveries. Other than Paul van Meekeren, who ended with brilliant figures of 2/25, most of the other Netherlands bowlers struggled.

In reply, the Netherlands managed to score 146 runs for the loss of nine wickets, with opener Max O'Dowd ending as the side's top scorer with 71 runs off 53 balls. When it came to Sri Lanka's bowling, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick among them as he ended with outstanding figures of 3/28 in his four-over spell.

Netherlands cricket team T20 World Cup schedule

No Date Match Time (IST) Location 1 October 24 Bangladesh vs Netherlands 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval, Hobart 2 October 27 India vs Netherlands 12:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground 3 October 30 Pakistan vs Netherlands 12:30 PM Perth Stadium 4 November 2 Group B Winner vs Netherlands 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval 5 November 6 South Africa vs Netherlands 5:30 AM Adelaide Oval

Netherlands Cricket team T20 World Cup squad

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad