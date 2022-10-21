Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As Ireland Knocks Out Two-time Champions West Indies From T20 WC

Ireland on Friday knocked out two-time champions West Indies of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ireland beat West Indies by a huge margin of nine wickets to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the competition. The defeat came as a huge shock for West Indies, the most successful team in tournament history with a record two titles to their name. Ireland, on the other hand, put on their best performance in T20 World Cup after being knocked out in the first round last year.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has reacted to Ireland's historic win over West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to laud Ireland for winning the crucial game and making it to the next stage of the competition. The 2011 World Cup-winning player heaped praise on Ireland's veteran batter Paul Stirling, who played a match-defining knock of 66 off 48 balls.

West Indies vs Ireland: As it happened

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first at Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart. West Indies scored 146/5 in 20 overs with Brandon King smashing a magnificent 62 off 48 balls. Johnson Charles also contributed to the total as he scored 24 off 18 balls. Gareth Delany picked a three-wicket haul for Ireland, while Simi Singh and Barry McCarthy scalped one wicket each.

Ireland then chased down the target with ease, scoring 150/1 in just 17.3 overs. Paul Stirling played a crucial knock with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 66 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes. Captain Andy Balbirnie hit 37 off 23 balls before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein, who was the only wicket-taker for West Indies. Lorcan Tucker contributed with an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls. Delany was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup/PTI