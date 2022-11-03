Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been under severe pressure after failing to score in double digits for the fourth consecutive match in the T20 World Cup 2022. After registering scores of 0, 4 and 4 in his first three games, the 28-year-old only managed to score six runs from 15 deliveries against South Africa, in what is a must-win game for Pakistan if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. Following another 'masterclass' performance, Babar was heavily trolled on social media.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Fans mock Babar Azam

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls🔥🔥😍 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs 😘😭😭#PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan pic.twitter.com/hlTw5hW5hB — Awais Fareed🇵🇰 (@AwaisFareed91) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam



Choked in 2017 CT Knockouts

Choked in 2018 Asia Cup Virtual Knockout Match

Choked in 2021 T20i WC Knockouts

Choked in 2022 Asia Cup Knockouts

Choked in 2022 t20i WC Virtual Knockout Match



There won't be a better Choker in Cricket History than Babar Azam 😂 — Aslam (@43and49allout) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam in this T20 World Cup:



- 0(1).

- 4(9).

- 4(5).

- 6 (15). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam batting Highlights of this World Cup#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/vFPlwIqKpZ — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) November 3, 2022

Arshdeep Singh ended Career of Babar Azam



He isn't same after 👑 Arshdeep packed Babar for golden duck on Babar's 1st match of this WC pic.twitter.com/DquTRLvKy2 — Aslam (@43and49allout) November 3, 2022

Babar has received severe criticism from ex-cricketers

Following his dismal run at the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been subject to severe criticism from former cricketers not just because of his batting but also for the way he has led the side. The 28-year-old has been lambasted for being 'selfish' and not prioritizing what is important for the team.

For example, Gautam Gambhir criticized Babar during the Pakistan vs Netherlands game on commentary by stating, "In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team."

Similarly, Wasim Akram added on A Sports' show, The Pavillion, "I have been through this by the way with Babar, at Karachi Kings. In the team, we had a couple of bad seasons and I requested him once or twice nicely, that please come down at number 3, we'll try something different. Let Martin Guptill bat at the top, seeing he is an opener. And he (Babar) said I would not go down, you ask Sharjeel to bat at 3, and he (Sharjeel) is a natural opener too."

While Pakistan are yet not eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022, their destiny to make it to the semi-finals does not lie in their hands even if they were to win both their games. For example, even if Pakistan were to beat both South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two games, they could still be eliminated if the Proteas defeat the Netherlands and India beats Zimbabwe in their final group stage games.