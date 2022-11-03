T20 World Cup 2022: How Will Pakistan Vs South Africa Impact India's Semi-final Chances?

Team India defeated Bangladesh in Match No. 35 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday to claim the top spot in the Group 2 points table in the Super 12 stage. However, the win didn’t ensure India’s place in the T20 WC semi-final as they now await the other Group 2 results. Team India now have all their eyes on the Pakistan vs South Africa match, scheduled to be played in Sydney on Thursday.

South Africa head into the match after defeating India by five wickets in their previous game, and as the second-placed team in the group. South Africa’s game against Zimbabwe ended in a no result, while Rillie Rossouw starred with a match-winning century in the Super 12 game against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Pakistan face the Proteas squad after earning their first Super 12 victory against the Netherlands, which came after two consecutive defeats at the hands of India and Zimbabwe.

How will the Pakistan vs South Africa match affect Team India in T20 World Cup?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will have a significant effect on India’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-final stage as Pakistan still have the chance for finishing the league stage with six points. Pakistan continues to remain in the race for the semis as they have two more Super 12 games to play. If Pakistan lose to South Africa in Sydney, India’s semi-final hopes will receive a massive boost as their arch0rivals will be eliminated from the competition.

In case Pakistan manages to defeat South Africa on Thursday, and win their final Super 12 game against Bangladesh on Sundar by decent margins and Zimbabwe defeat India, Pakistan could finish above India in the standings. Babar Azam’s men can climb above the Proteas men if they win Thursday’s match or if rain prevents the game to be played. If that happens, Pakistan will have a superior NRR than South Africa.

Indian cricket team currently leads the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage

Ahead of Thursday’s fixture India top the Group 2 standings with three wins and a loss in four games, alongside an NRR of +0.730. South Africa follow India in the points table with two wins from three games so far. Bangladesh are placed third in the points table with two wins and two defeats from four games.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are sandwiched by 4th placed Zimbabwe and 6th placed Netherlands at no. 5. Zimbabwe have won one game and faced defeats on two occasions so far, while the Netherlands registered their first Super 12 victory on Wednesday. Team India will be up against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 clash on November 6, as the semi-finals kick off from November 9 onwards.