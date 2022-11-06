Pakistan Face Wrath Of Trolls After DRS Controversially Rules Shakib Al Hasan LBW Out

Shakib Al Hasan’s controversial dismissal during Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group 2 Super 12 match on Sunday has become one of the biggest talking points for the cricket world. The Bangladesh captain came out to bat in the 11th over of the match and found himself in front of Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan. While, Shadab bowled a low full toss that dipped and went past Shakib’s flick, before hitting Shakib’s front foot, which was planted.

The on-field umpire took some time before adjudging Shakib LBW, as the batter immediately went ahead with the DRS review. Third umpire replays suggested a spine on the snickometer as the ball went past the bat, but the third umpire felt the bat was hitting the ground. However, netizens on social media felt it was unfair to rule Shakib out as it looked like there was a tiny tickle.

Aakash Chopra reacts to Shakib Al Hasan’s controversial LBW dismissal

Meanwhile, cricket fans on social media unleashed heavy criticism of the Pakistan team, expressing their disappointment. At the same time, prominent cricket figures like former India opener Aakash Chopra also felt Shakib was not out. Chopra took to his official Twitter handle and mentioned that the bat’s shadow suggested the bat didn’t touch the ground.

“Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision,” Chopra said.

Cricket fans recall Shahid Afridi’s comments about ICC favouring BCCI

Meanwhile, few fans recalled Shaheed Afridi’s comments about India being favoured by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Virat Kohli was accused of fake fielding by Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan. Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said, “You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined toward India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards."

Taking a dig at Afridi, a fan said, “Nope. That was a close call not a shocker, this was one. Seems ICC wanted Pakistan for its 220 million over 175 million Bangladeshi. Afridi was correct ICC are against Bangladesh." There were many other tweets by fans about the same.

"ICC wants Pakistan to Play Semis not Bangladesh."

- Shahid Shonto Afridi

