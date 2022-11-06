T20 WC 2022: DRS Howler Mars Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Shakib Refuses To Leave Field: Watch

Bangladesh and Pakistan are currently locking horns against each other in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The team that wins the match will make it to the next stage of the competition as South Africa have been virtually knocked out following their humiliating loss against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, an umpiring blunder occurred in the crucial match that has now affected the qualification chances of Bangladesh.

The error occurred in the 11th over when Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was given out LBW for a golden duck. Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan bowled a slow and low full toss to Shakib, who came down in an attempt to whip the ball. However, the ball hit Shakib's front pad causing the umpire to raise his finger. Once Shakib was given out, he opted for DRS. Replays showed a spike on the snickometer as the ball passed his bat but the third umpire felt that the bat was hitting the ground.

The on-field decision of out was upheld by the third umpire but Shakib looked reluctant to leave the field as he felt that he had touched the ball with his bat. Netizens on social media reacted strongly to the decision after Shakib was asked to leave the field.

All about Bangladesh vs Pakistan encounter

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. Bangladesh posted a total of 127/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a 48-ball 54-run knock from Najmul Shanto. Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar were dismissed for 10 and 20 runs, respectively. Afif Hossain contributed with an unbeaten 24 off 20 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he registered a four-wicket haul in the match. Shadab Khan picked two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed scalped one wicket each to their names.

Pakistan are currently trying to chase down a 128-run target and are batting at 67/2 after the end of 12 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been dismissed by Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed for 32 and 25 runs, respectively.

If Pakistan can manage to win the game, which is highly likely, they will qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. Pakistan are lucky here because they were almost out of the World Cup after losing their clash against Zimbabwe. However, the Netherlands came to their rescue and pulled off the impossible when they defeated South Africa this morning.

Image: Twitter