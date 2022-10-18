After losing the opening match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia, Sri Lanka is currently taking on UAE in their second match of the competition to stay alive in the tournament. Despite making a decent start to the innings Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble midway through the match only for Pathum Nissanka to rescue them. The opener eventually fell for 74 runs but helped his team reach a respectable total.

Sri Lanka vs UAE: Pathum Nissanka loses shoes while batting

In this must-win T20 World Cup match, Sri Lanka needed some quick runs in the death overs after a batting order collapsed courtesy of a hattrick from Karthik Meiyappan. Despite wickets falling at one end, Pathum Nissanka kept going from one end, reaching the half-century in 45 balls. One of the highlights of his innings was the most bizarre-looking shot on the first ball of the 18th over off the bowling of Zahoor Khan. The UAE pacer bowled a slow half-tracker beyond the wide line to catch Nissanka off guard. However, the batsman walked across the pitch and waited for the ball patiently but in the process stepped on one foot with another, thus breaking free of a shoe. He did manage to complete the shot over the backward square despite tripping over the fallen shoe. The ball went away to the boundary, but Nissanka was left asking for medical help.



T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka in control after posting a competitive total

Apart from Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva was the other top scorer for Sri Lanka with 33 runs. Karthik Meiyappan was the pick of the bowlers for UAE with figures of 3/19 in 4 overs. UAE chasing 153 were deep trouble at 21/4 at the time of writing. Dushmantha Chameera picked up three wickets and gave away 9 runs in two overs.