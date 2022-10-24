South Africa and Zimbabwe locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The Proteas were cruising to victory before the rain came down and the umpires called off the game, awarding both sides a point each. However, an incident caught everyone's attention when the on-field umpire awarded Zimbabwe five runs in a penalty after the ball touched Quinton de Kock's gloves, which were lying on the ground.

Penalty runs for Zimbabwe

The incident occurred in the final over of Zimbabwe's innings, which was being bowled by Anrich Nortje. The South African bowler bowled a full-length delivery on the fourth stump, which Zimbabwe's Milton Shumba tried to scoop but ended up sending to the fine leg. De Kock had removed his gloves to collect the ball but the throw from the fielder came and hit the piece of accessory that was lying on the ground.

The on-field umpire immediately awarded five penalty runs to Zimbabwe, leaving South African players in shock. The penalty runs were awarded because the ball hit an object that was intentionally placed on the field of play. Here's the video of the incident that was shared by the ICC on its official Instagram handle.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first at Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart. The match was reduced to 9 overs a side due to rain interruption. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 79/5 courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from Wessly Madhevere. Milton Shumba also contributed with 18 off 20 balls. Lungi Ngidi picked two wickets to his name, while Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje scalped a wicket each.

In the second innings, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma opened for South Africa. De Kock played a brilliant knock of 47 off just 18 balls to take South Africa to 51 for no loss in three overs. However, the rain came down again and the umpires were forced to call off the match.

Image: Twitter