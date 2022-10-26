R Ashwin Opens Up On His Iconic Leave In India-Pakistan Match: 'I Cursed Dinesh Karthik'

India and Pakistan on Sunday played one of the greatest T20 Internationals ever seen in the history of the game. The match was full of twists and turns and no clear winner was in sight until the final delivery was bowled. India eventually defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets to win the nail-biting thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The most interesting part of the game was the final over of the Indian innings which was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

IND vs PAK: The final over

The over started with the dismissal of set batsman Hardik Pandya before Virat Kohli brought India back into the game by hitting a six off a no-ball and then scoring three runs in byes to take his team closer to the victory. However, Dinesh Karthik's wicket fell in the penultimate ball of the over when India needed 2 runs off 2 balls. That is when Ravichandran Ashwin came to bat with India now needing 2 runs off just 1 ball.

Now all set to face the last ball, Ashwin displayed great game awareness as he guessed that Nawaz would aim at his pads and he stood still to let the ball go past the leg stump to collect 1 run in wide. India now needed 1 run off 1 ball and Ashwin lofted the final delivery over the mid-off fielder to win the match. Talking about his iconic leave, Ashwin said the only thing running in his mind at that moment was to see the ball and place it in a vacant space. Ashwin also admitted that he cursed Dinesh Karthik when he walked in to bat after his dismissal.

Ashwin recalls thoughts before last ball of India vs Pakistan match

"As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, ‘No no, we still have time, let us do what we were here for’. It seemed like I was walking for ages to get to the pitch. Then I saw Virat Kohli and he told me so many things. But I thought of only one thing after seeing him. God has given you so much today. So how will he ever let me down? So at least for you, won’t let me get these runs?” See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run, this is what I thought to myself," Ashwin said.

"As soon as I got that run, I was so happy. Now, no one will throw any stones at my home! (Laughs) If I can lift the ball and place it somewhere, it will be good. I thought God has made this guy smash Haris Rauf over his head for a 6 on the backfoot and over the square leg for another with a flick. Won’t God allow my chip over the infield in some vacant area? And thank god, it did. What a moment," he added.

Kohli was the star of the match as he scored an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls to help India finish the chase. He also received some help from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who forged a crucial 113-run partnership with Kohli when India were reeling at 31-4 in the powerplay. Kohli was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock under pressure.

