T20 World Cup: Overseas Players Go Gaga Over Virat Kohli's Masterclass Vs Pakistan

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is receiving praise from all corners of the cricket world for his heroic and match-winning knock on Sunday against Pakistan. Kohli was the Player of the Match award for scoring 82 runs off 53 balls and remaining unbeaten in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Kohli’s innings paved the path for India’s four-wicket win over the arch-rivals in front of 90,000+ spectators at the iconic MCG.

AB de Villiers dedicates tweet for Virat Kohli

Congratulating his former IPL teammate for the win, South Africa cricket great AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best”. De Villiers played almost a decade together in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League.

Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 23, 2022

Kohli also received praise from former international cricketers like Michael Vaughan, Mohammad Hafeez. Former English skipper Vaughan tweeted, “Kohli” with a few fire emojis. On the other hand, Hafeez said, “Team Pakistan never mind.. u tried ur best but it was special innings from a very special player @imVkohli Congratulations @BCCI”.

Virat .. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 23, 2022

Team Pakistan never mind.. u tried ur best but it was special innings from a very special player @imVkohli Congratulations @BCCI — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 23, 2022

Rashid Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim & other international players heap praises on Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan also shed his views on the nail-bitting clash between India and Pakistan. This is why I love this sport. What an exciting game of cricket between two great teams, top performance @imVkohli bhai,” the sensational wrist spinner said.

This is why I love this sport ❤️



What an exciting game of cricket between two great teams 🙌



🔝 performance @imVkohli bhai 💪#T20WC2022 #INDvsPAK2022 #T20WC2022 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 23, 2022

At the same time, Mushfiqur Rahim mentioned Kohli in his tweet saying, “@imVkohli Almighty knows how to give respect to a Legend like you. What a run chase and what a match”. Zimbabwean cricketer Charles Coventry and Congolese footballer Yannick Bolasie, who has played for clubs like Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace also mentioned Kohli in their tweets.

@imVkohli Almighty knows how to give respect to a Legend like you ✊✊✊✊what a run chase and what a match…😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/G0CfSEzpfZ — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) October 23, 2022

“This is why Kohli is the best, the mentality and mindset of this champion always turns up in the big moments for his country…what a match this has been 90K people in stadium WOW!,” Yannick wrote on Twitter. Whereas, Charles tweeted, “#ViratKohli what are you? Super human, super man? Man this guy ! I would have paid my last dollar to have watched that live !”

This is why Kohli is the best, the mentality and mindset of this champion 👏🏿 always turns up in the big moments for his country…what a match this has been 😅 90K people in stadium WOW! — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) October 23, 2022