'Send Real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe President Joins Trolls Bandwagon After Pak's WC Humiliation

Zimbabwe shocked many cricketing fans around the world by registering a historic victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, October 27. Despite setting a target of just 132 runs, Zimbabwe bowled brilliantly to restrict Pakistan to 130 runs in their 20 overs and win the crunch contest by a run. Following a historic win for their country, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa congratulated the cricket team and also cracked a hilarious joke in the process.

Zimbabwe President congratulates cricket team

Taking to his official Twitter account on October 27, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa wrote, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean." The Zimbabwian President asked Pakistan to send the 'real Mr Bean' after a Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif gained immense popularity for his resemblance to British icon Rowan Atkinson.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

In 2016, Pakistan sent Asif to perform in the Harare Agricultural Show, where the Zimbabwe people believed him to be the real Mr Bean. As a result of the false perception, Asif received a grand welcome and also attended multiple shows. And that is not it, as he was also paid for these events. Because of the reception Asif received, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has now joked to send the real Mr Bean.

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by registering a 1-run win

Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali. Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

