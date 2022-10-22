T20 WC: Will A Reserve Day Be Played Out If India Vs Pakistan Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Team India is slated to face Pakistan in their campaign opener at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. The entire Melbourne Cricket Ground is decked up for the highly anticipated matchup, which is only witnessed during ICC or ACC-organised events. However, there is also some bad news for cricketing fans around the globe, as there is an 80% chance of precipitation during the match on Sunday.

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is an 80% chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, with precipitation of up to 3 to 8mm expected. Unfortunately, the organizers have not kept any reserve days for the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. In case, fewer than 10 overs are played during the match, the fans will be refunded the whole ticket amount.

Reserve days are in place only for knockout stages of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

However, there are reserve days in place for the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia is currently affected by the La Nina phenomenon, which has resulted in several T20 World Cup 2022 matches getting cancelled. La Nina is expected to have heavy downpours and excessive cloud cover, as already seen in the past.

Interestingly, the organizers will have to pay around USD 7 million in compensation if the match gets canceled. Hoping that the rain gods share mercy on the match, here’s Team India’s schedule and full squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Full squads for IND vs PAK at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Team India’s Super 12 schedule at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 -- India vs Pakistan -- 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

October 27 -- India vs Netherlands -- 12:30 PM (Sydney Cricket Ground)

October 30 -- India vs South Africa -- 4:30 PM (Optus Stadium, Perth)

November 2 -- India vs Bangladesh -- 1:30 PM (Adelaide Oval)

November 6 -- India vs Zimbabwe -- 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)