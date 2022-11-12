T20 World Cup 2022: How Much Prize Money Will Winners Earn? How Does It Compare With IPL?

England and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of an expected crowd of over 90,000 people. England reached the final after handing India a 10-wicket defeat in the second semifinal, while Pakistan qualified following their 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal.

Ahead of the final game of the T20 World Cup 2022, let's take a look at how much amount the winners and the runners-up of the tournament will get and how it compares to the IPL 2022 prize money.

T20 World Cup 2022 vs IPL 2022 prize money

The ICC announced a total prize pool of $5.6 million for the T20 World Cup 2022. The team that wins the competition will get a sum of $1.6 million, while the runners-up will get $800,000. If compared to the IPL 2022 prize money, the winners of the T20 World Cup 2022 will still get a far less amount than what Gujarat Titans made after winning the title this year. Gujarat Titans were handed a check of Rs. 20 crore for winning IPL 2022, which is approximately $2.4 million when converted to US dollars.

Meanwhile, the runners-up of IPL 2022 earned close to the amount that the winners of the T20 World Cup 2022 will get. Rajasthan Royals, which lost to Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022, won Rs. 12.5 crore, which is $1.5 million in US dollars. The winners of the T20 World Cup 2022 will get $1.6 million, while the runners-up will make $800,000. The third-ranked and fourth-ranked teams of IPL 2022 received Rs. 7 and Rs. 6.5 crore, respectively. The losing semifinalists of the T20 World Cup 2022 got $400,000 each.

Position↓/Tournament→ T20 World Cup 2022 IPL 2022 Winners $1.6 million $2.4 million Runners-up $800,000 $1.5 million

India will receive a grand total of $560,000 or Rs. 4,51,06,964 for finishing as the semi-finalists and winning four matches in the Super 12 stage. As per ICC, the semi-final losing teams will receive USD 400,000/INR 3,22,19,260 each, while each team will earn USD 40,000/INR 32,21,926 for every Super 12 win. It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma–led Team India were the only side in the tournament to register four Super 12 wins.

