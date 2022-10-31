Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Super 12 Standings After Australia Vs Ireland

Despite a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, defending champions Australia seem to have found their rhythm with two wins in three games (1 NR).

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
T20 World Cup 2022 points table

Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup.com


Despite a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, defending champions Australia seem to have found their rhythm with two wins in their last three games (1 N/R). The Aussies' last victory came against Ireland on Monday with captain Aaron Finch leading from the front.

Finch's 63-run contribution off 44 deliveries helped Australia record a 42-run win over the Irish to move up to second place in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table, and also keep their title hopes alive in the process. As for Ireland, they have the slimmest of chances of progressing through to the semi-finals if several results go their way.

Following the conclusion of the Australia vs Ireland match, here is a look at the complete points table of both groups, the top run-scorers, and the top wicket-takers of the competition so far.

T20 World Cup 2022 points table

Group 1

Position

 Teams Matches

Wins

 Losses N/R Points

NRR
1 New Zealand 3

2

0

1

 5

3.850
2 Australia 4 2 1 1 5

-0.304
3 England 3 1 1 1

3

0.239
4 Ireland 4

1

 2

1

3

-1.544
5 Afghanistan

3

0

1

2

2

-0.620
6

Sri Lanka

3

1

2

 0

2

-0.890

Group 2

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points

NRR
1

South Africa

3

 2 0 1

5

2.772
2 India 3

2

 1

0

 4

0.844
3 Bangladesh 3

2

 1 0

4

-1.533
4 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1

3

-0.050
5 Pakistan 3

1

 2 0

2

0.765
6 Netherlands 3 0

3

0

0

-1.948

Top run-scorers after Australia vs Ireland

Position

 Player Team

Matches

Runs
1 Lorcan Tucker Ireland 6

191
2 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 6

180
3 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 6

161
4 Virat Kohli India 3

156
5 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 6

145

Top wicket-takers after Australia vs Ireland

Position

 Player Team Matches

Wickets
1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 6

10
2 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 6

9
3 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 6

9
4 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 6

9
5 Bas de Leede Netherlands 6

9
COMMENT