T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Shows Stunning Reflexes, Takes Multiple One-handed Catches

After a well-deserved break, Team India players were out on the field yet again putting in the extra yard as they gear up for the T20 World Cup campaign. The men in Blue began their preparation with a practice match against Western Australia which they won 13 runs on Monday, October 10. Rohit Sharma and co are set to face the same opponents again on Thursday, October 13 and ahead of the second practice match all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a video displaying his fielding skills.

Hardik Pandya flies like superman to complete stunning catches

Fielding is one of the important skill sets in cricket and Hardik Pandya is considered one of the safest fielders in Team India. The 29-year-old shared a video on his social media account in which he is seen taking splendid diving catches as a part of the training drill. Pandya can be seen diving to his left and right and completing multiple catches. He captioned the post, " One of my favourite parts of training, fielding. So important to our game and so underrated".

The all-rounder celebrated his birthday in Perth on October 11, with all the Indian players taking a day off. Pandya also posted a heartwarming message for his son Agastya on his special day. The all-rounder posted an adorable video with his son which showed how much he missed him but will not be able to meet him due to national commitments. In the video, Agastya can be seen giving his dad a bat for practice. Pandya sweetly replies by saying thank you and starts playing with him.

India at T20 World Cup

After the second practice match, Team India Apart from practice matches, India will play their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup against Australia. The second warm-up game will be against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23rd followed by matches against the runner-up of Group A qualifiers on October 27. The men in blue will next face South Africa on October 30 followed by Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B qualifiers on November 6th. Like every team, India will play a total of 6 matches during the super 12 round.